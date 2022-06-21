Fed. Circ.'s New COVID Rules Let More Attend Arguments

By Adam Lidgett (June 21, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has revised its COVID-19 protocols to increase the number of people allowed at in-person arguments, about a week after the Washington, D.C., appellate court expanded the kinds of testing it would accept from lawyers who plan to argue in person. The latest set of protocols came down Tuesday, with the court updating its policies on the number of people allowed in the courtroom. These revisions increase the number of permitted attendees at argument to allow counsel to bring up to two additional attendees into the courthouse. Those attendees may include clients, backup lawyers and paralegals, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS