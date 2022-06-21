NC Judge Pauses OSHA Citation Suit Pending Appeal

By Hayley Fowler (June 21, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge on Tuesday agreed to temporarily sideline litigation accusing North Carolina officials of incentivizing state inspectors to issue workplace safety violations while those officials pursue their Fourth Circuit bid to toss the suit. U.S. Magistrate Judge W. Carleton Metcalf granted a motion to stay by Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson and Kevin Beauregard, director of the state's Occupational Safety and Health Division, while the pair mount a sovereign immunity argument before the Fourth Circuit. Industrial Services Group Inc., doing business as Universal Blastco, accused Dobson and Beauregard in their official capacities of incentivizing state workplace inspectors to issue more...

