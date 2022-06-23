State Natural Resource Damages Suits: What Cos. Must Know

By Matthew Conley (June 23, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- New Jersey, with its legacy of industrial sites, has long embraced a leading role in environmental protection and enforcement. Natural resources damages litigation is no exception. In 2018, New Jersey officials proclaimed a new day in environmental enforcement with the simultaneous filing of three NRD lawsuits. This was quickly followed by six more NRD lawsuits, and then a series of lawsuits against 3M Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., and others seeking NRDs and other relief for alleged injuries caused by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. All told, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, or NJDEP, has filed almost 20...

