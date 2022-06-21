5th Circ. Revives White Students' UT Austin Racial Bias Suit

By Katie Buehler (June 21, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said Monday the group Students for Fair Admissions Inc. can pursue claims the University of Texas at Austin's race-conscious admissions policy unlawfully discriminates against white applicants, overturning a ruling that the claims had been litigated in a case involving the group's founder. A three-judge panel held in a published opinion that U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman wrongly tossed the nonprofit's lawsuit in July 2021 under res judicata after finding the claims against UT Austin were barred by the Supreme Court's 2016 decision in Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin upholding the school's admissions policy. A Fifth Circuit panel ruled...

