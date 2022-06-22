Texas Judge Tells Exec In Trade Secret Case To Stop Working

By Andrew Karpan (June 22, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge has ordered an executive at an oilfield pump and valve distributor to stop working for his latest company in light of allegations he sold off his last business for $170 million and then took its trade secrets and several employees with him to a competing outfit. The ruling came Tuesday afternoon from Fort Bend County District Judge J. Christian Becerra the same day that Houston business DistributionNOW sued Toby Eoff and three other employees who recently left for alleged theft of trade secrets and requested a temporary restraining order against them. Eoff is at the center of the...

