SPAC's Pivot From Cannabis Burned Investors, Suit Says

By Sarah Jarvis (June 22, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Directors of a former blank-check company have been hit with a derivative shareholder suit in a California federal court alleging that they breached their fiduciary duty to investors when they took the embattled space industry company Momentus public after initially targeting the cannabis industry so they wouldn't have to repay investors.

Brian Lindsey — a shareholder of Stable Road Acquisition Co., the special-purpose acquisition company that merged with Momentus — alleged in his Monday complaint that Stable Road repeatedly told investors it was looking to complete an acquisition in the cannabis industry.

But Stable Road couldn't locate one before its May...

