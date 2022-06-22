DOJ Official Confirms CCO Certs. Are New Settlement Staple

By Al Barbarino (June 22, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A senior official in the U.S. Department of Justice's fraud section said Wednesday that companies can expect a new policy requiring that chief compliance officers certify agreements with the department to "most likely" be part of every new deal moving forward. Speaking at a legal industry conference, Lauren Kootman, assistant chief in the corporate enforcement, compliance and policy unit of the DOJ's fraud section, echoed prior statements from DOJ officials that the certifications are meant to "empower" CCOs, not punish them. "The intention is not to put a target on the back of a chief compliance officer," said Kootman, at the event hosted by...

