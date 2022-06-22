Philly Attorney's License Reinstated After 10-Year Suspension

By James Boyle (June 21, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia attorney who participated in a fraudulent loan scheme in 2009 has had his law license reinstated by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania after it was suspended nearly 10 years ago. The court followed the unanimous recommendation from the Disciplinary Board and ruled that Joseph Gembala can return to practicing law in Pennsylvania, according to the order published on Monday. Gembala told the court in an October 2021 reinstatement hearing that he intends to work at the law offices of Bruce Friedman, where he served as an office administrator during his suspension. The second attempt was the charm for Gembala,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS