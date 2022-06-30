Womble Bond Boosts Criminal Defense Practice With NC Atty

By Hayley Fowler (June 30, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has bolstered its criminal defense ranks in North Carolina with the addition of a defense attorney whose practice centers on complex criminal cases in the Southeast. James E. Quander started as of counsel at Womble's Winston-Salem office on June 20 after nearly two decades as the founder and managing partner of his own firm, Quander & Rubain PA, where Womble said he had tried more than 50 cases in the last five years. His old firm will remain open under the name of his longtime partner, Stacey D. Rubain. Quander, who played Division I football as an undergraduate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS