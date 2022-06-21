Colorado High Court Says Family Leave Premium Not A Tax

By Rachel Stone (June 21, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court threw out a challenge Tuesday to the state's paid family and medical leave program contending workers' payments slated to fund the program amounted to unconstitutional taxation, ruling the program was legal under state law. An en banc panel on the state's high court upheld a state district court's dismissal of a lawsuit lodged by Grand Junction-based construction company Chronos Builders LLC against the state's labor department, determining the so-called "premiums" that would be collected from employers and employees didn't constitute a tax. According to the opinion, penned by Justice Monica Márquez, the lower court correctly found that...

