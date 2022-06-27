DOT Standards For EV Chargers Address Key Public Concerns

By Levi McAllister and Maggie Curran (June 27, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- On June 9, the U.S. Department of Transportation, through the Federal Highway Administration, or FHWA, proposed mandatory standards concerning the development and operation of publicly available electric vehicle charging infrastructure in U.S. markets. The DOT's proposal is the first-ever initiative of the U.S. government to impose mandatory standards on EV charging infrastructure in an effort to create uniformity and consumer transparency in the EV charging sector. Just as importantly, the proposed rule reflects the Biden administration's continued effort to further encourage EV deployment in U.S. markets — and to do so in a way that provides transparency and predictability to EV consumers...

