Cypress Environmental Gets OK For Debt-Swap Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (June 21, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy court judge on Tuesday approved energy-sector inspection service Cypress Environmental Partners' $60 million debt-for-equity Chapter 11 plan, newly revised to free up more cash for unsecured creditors. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved the plan at a hearing where he was told all objections had been resolved or adjourned and that the company's new equity owners had agreed to help fund the wind-down of the bankruptcy, instead of the expenses coming out of a fund for unsecured creditors. The debtor and 17 affiliates filed their cases last month, saying it has the support of the holders of its...

