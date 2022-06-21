'Blade Runner' Artist's Estate Seeks To Keep Suit Against Atty

By Matthew Santoni (June 21, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The family of late movie-poster artist John Alvin said a Pennsylvania attorney shouldn't be able to slip its lawsuit claiming he improperly tried to sell the original art for a famous "Blade Runner" poster, since the family told a federal court it had sufficiently made the case the art belonged to Alvin's estate. John Alvin's estate and his widow, Andrea Alvin, said the court had to evaluate the allegations in the third amended complaint in the light most favorable to them, and they had laid out the case that John Alvin's original artwork should have been returned to him after Warner Bros....

