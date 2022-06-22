Venable in LA Adds Litigation Partner from Frankfurt Kurnit

By James Mills (June 22, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has added Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC first-chair trial attorney as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Ryan Lapine, who spent the past year at Frankfurt Kurnit, has joined the litigation practice at Venable, the firm announced Tuesday. He handles high-stakes disputes in fields including entertainment, cryptocurrency and cannabis as well as insurance recovery, intellectual property, trust and estate cases. "Joining Venable feels like the culmination of my legal career," Lapine said in a statement. "I am excited to work with such an accomplished group of legal professionals and look forward to the resources this platform will...

