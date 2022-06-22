Seattle's 'Amazon Tax' Upheld By Wash. State Appeals Court

By Sanjay Talwani (June 22, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Seattle's so-called Amazon tax, levied on the payroll expenses of large businesses within the city, is not unconstitutional, a Washington appeals court said, rejecting arguments that the tax targets the fundamental right to work for wages. In an opinion Tuesday, the Court of Appeals of the State of Washington, Division One, upheld the King County Superior Court's dismissal of a complaint brought by the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce, which called the city payroll expense tax an unconstitutional tax on employee wages. The Chamber had argued that the tax is levied against workers' earning of wages, which the state Supreme Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS