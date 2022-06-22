Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LG Unit Can't Escape Exploding Vape Battery Suit

By Mike Curley (June 22, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge won't let LG Chem Ltd. escape a suit alleging one of its lithium-ion batteries exploded in a man's pocket, saying the company's "carefully crafted" declaration about its lack of ties to the state isn't enough to rebut allegations in the complaint.

In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White denied LG's motion to dismiss Jason Eisenhauer's suit, saying the suit alleges that LG deliberately availed itself of the state and sold its products there sufficiently to give the court jurisdiction under Missouri's long arm statute.

According to the suit, Eisenhauer had purchased a 18650...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!