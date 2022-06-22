LG Unit Can't Escape Exploding Vape Battery Suit

By Mike Curley (June 22, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge won't let LG Chem Ltd. escape a suit alleging one of its lithium-ion batteries exploded in a man's pocket, saying the company's "carefully crafted" declaration about its lack of ties to the state isn't enough to rebut allegations in the complaint. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White denied LG's motion to dismiss Jason Eisenhauer's suit, saying the suit alleges that LG deliberately availed itself of the state and sold its products there sufficiently to give the court jurisdiction under Missouri's long arm statute. According to the suit, Eisenhauer had purchased a 18650...

