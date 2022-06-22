Macy's Claims No Responsibility For $2.7M Garage Repairs

By Faith Williams (June 22, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Macy's Retail Holdings says it doesn't owe UMB Bank for $2.7 million in repairs and maintenance at a parking garage, claiming the real entity responsible is owned by a bank that is "improperly" seeking reimbursement from the retailer. According to Macy's third-party complaint filed on Tuesday in Ohio federal court, University Holdings is the managing member of University Square Parking LLC, which also includes Macy's and Target. UMB Bank owns and controls University Holdings. USP was formed to manage, operate and maintain the parking garage connected to the Macy's at the University Square Shopping Center in University Heights. Macy's alleges UMB...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS