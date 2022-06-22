Progressive Asks Court To Toss Trucking Co.'s Tort Claims

By Hope Patti (June 22, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A Progressive unit asked a Pennsylvania federal court to toss a trucking company's coverage dispute over a canceled policy, arguing that the company cannot demonstrate that it is entitled to any relief on its claims of fraud, failure to warn and promissory estoppel. Progressive Corp. and its subsidiary United Financial Casualty Co. said in a motion to dismiss Tuesday that because the nature of the lawsuit is contractual, Devin Dalessio Trucking LLC should not be permitted to "recast" its breach of contract claim as claims for fraud and failure to warn. Based on the company's allegations that the insurers made fraudulent...

