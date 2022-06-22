Accountants' Body Calls For More Money For War On Fraud

By Joel Poultney (June 22, 2022, 12:35 PM BST) -- A trade body for chartered accountants has said that the structures set up to tackle fraud and organized crime in the U.K. are inadequate, joining calls for greater regulatory and financial investment to tackle the problem. The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales said on Tuesday that more money is required to curb the increasing incidence of fraud across the country. The financial or regulatory response is inadequate for tackling the scale and complexity of criminal activity, the institute added. The body warned that the pandemic has exposed cross-border fraudulent activity and helped heighten it. It argues that Britain...

