Freshfields To Guide Gov't Share Sale In NatWest Into 2023

By Dawood Fakhir (June 22, 2022, 2:56 PM BST) -- The government said Wednesday that it will extend the sell-down of its stake in NatWest Group for another year after the existing plan ends in August, announcing that it will dispose of its shareholding only when market conditions allow. HM Treasury holds more than five billion shares in NatWest — representing almost 48.5% of the banking giant — through UK Government Investments Ltd., which manages taxpayers' holdings in the former Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. The government plans to fully shed the stake by 2025-2026, the Treasury added. UKGI has sold approximately 703.5 million shares of the banking group, which was bailed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS