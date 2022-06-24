Developer Drops Claim That Real Estate Firm 'Marginalized' It

By Silvia Martelli (June 24, 2022, 4:00 PM BST) -- A property developer has dropped its claim that real estate agency Knight Frank LLP helped receivers from accounting firm Menzies LLP to "marginalize" it during the sale of a distressed £250 million ($307 million) development project in London. Julia Dias, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, signed off an agreement in a consent order filed June 21, dropping allegations by CNM Estates that Knight Frank had agreed to withhold information about the property's complex ownership situation and, as a result, sold the local landmark at a loss. The real estate agency, which was not a defendant in the...

