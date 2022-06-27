Cosmetics Co. Says Rival's Fake Freckle TM Is Invalid

By Alex Baldwin (June 27, 2022, 4:47 PM BST) -- U.K. cosmetics company Barry M has denied claims that it infringed a rival's trademark for "Freckled Tint," saying that it should be invalidated because it merely describes the purpose of a temporary freckle pen. Barry M Cosmetics Ltd. said in defense and counterclaims filed June 20 in the High Court and recently made public that its own temporary freckle tan product — which was also sold under the name Freckle Tint until the company rebranded it — does not create confusion between its brand and that of Lottie London Ltd. It said that the words "freckle" and "tint" were used to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS