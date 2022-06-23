Haulage Co. Sues Insurer For £8M Over COVID Coverage

By Alex Baldwin (June 23, 2022, 3:33 PM BST) -- A U.K. transport company says Allied World Assurance should pay out £8 million ($9.8 million) for the increased costs it took on during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the latest lawsuit seeking to force business interruption payouts from insurance providers. Gregory Distribution Ltd. argues in its newly public June 7 High Court claim that it is entitled to payments of £6 million and £2 million from its insurance provider to cover the expanded working costs it incurred over the past 36 months. The transport company says the disruption to its business from the pandemic triggered two parts of its 2018 policy....

