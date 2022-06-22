Pensions Watchdog Warns Trustees Over Online Portal Data

By Martin Croucher (June 22, 2022, 3:19 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator said Wednesday that just a fraction of retirement saving plans with paper-based client records have begun converting them into a digital format, as it reminded trustees of next year's deadline for connecting data to new online portals. The watchdog said that 51% of defined contribution schemes and 33% of defined benefit schemes have some customer records that aren't in a digital format. But just 4% of defined contribution schemes and 9% of defined benefit schemes have begun to digitize those records. TPR said that the largest schemes will be required to plug in customer data to a new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS