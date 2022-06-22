Crypto Firm FalconX Lands $8B Valuation After Series D

By McCord Pagan (June 22, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Crypto prime brokerage group FalconX said Wednesday its valuation more than doubled in less than a year to $8 billion following its Series D funding round that included GIC, B Capital and Thoma Bravo. With the $150 million it announced Wednesday, San Francisco-based FalconX has now raised more than $430 million from investors, according to a statement. The latest funding round comes after the company's August 2021 Series C round, in which it was valued at $3.75 billion, and a $50 million investment in December from Tiger Global and B Capital Group, the company said. "FalconX is one of the very...

