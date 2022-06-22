Fired Wilson Elser Litigator Accuses Firm Of Disability Bias

By Ryan Boysen (June 22, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New York litigator has accused Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP of firing him because he is disabled after allegedly denying or ignoring multiple requests to make "reasonable accommodations" for his condition. In a complaint filed in New York federal court Tuesday, Robert W. Gordon said that despite several requests and a doctor's note asking for changes to his work schedule "that would have cost next to nothing for [Wilson Elser] to provide," the firm for years refused to work with him before firing him abruptly in February. An attorney hit Wilson Elser with a lawsuit alleging disability bias,...

