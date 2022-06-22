Insurer Owed LA Port Operator Defense From City, Judge Says

By Riley Murdock (June 22, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles company that formerly ran a city-owned port won a partial judgment against United National Insurance Co. on Tuesday when a California federal court found that the insurer was obligated to defend it in an underlying lawsuit from the city. United owed a defense to LA Terminals Inc. in environmental contamination suits from and against the city of Los Angeles based on the undisputed facts of the case, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II ruled in an order entered Tuesday. It was "reasonably inferable" from the first time the LA Terminals requested a defense that its insurance policies...

