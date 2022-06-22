Experts To Assist In Bank Of Scotland Unfair Loans Trial

By Sophia Dourou (June 22, 2022, 3:31 PM BST) -- A London court decided on Wednesday to allow experts to weigh in on whether Bank of Scotland mortgages tied to house prices were fair, when a £55 million ($67 million) lawsuit set for trial in early 2024 gets underway. The High Court ruled that it would be important to allow an expert to give evidence on whether mortgages sold to 200 homeowners, who are making 150 claims against the lender, were "suitable" when compared to similar products on offer in the market at the time. "Out of an abundance of caution, and bearing in mind the value of this case, I...

