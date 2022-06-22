McGuireWoods Taps Ex-Jones Day Defense Pro For NY Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 22, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has bolstered its New York office with an ex-Jones Day defense attorney who recently represented former U.S. Attorney General William Barr in the House's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the firm announced Wednesday. Eric Snyder, who spent six years at Jones Day and also served in the U.S. Department of State, the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, will join McGuireWoods as a partner in the firm's government investigations and white collar litigation department. "McGuireWoods has a deep and talented...

