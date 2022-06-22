Calif. Winery Gets Split Ruling On Smoke Damage Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (June 22, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said more evidence is needed to determine whether a 2017 wildfire's smoke damaged a winery's grapes on the vine or after harvest, a determination that could affect whether an Allianz unit owes coverage for the damage. A federal judge said a determination needs to be made as to whether wildfire smoke damaged grapes at a California winery, similar to the one shown in this file photo, while they were on the vine or after they were harvested, before it can be decided if an insurer is on the hook to provide coverage. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS