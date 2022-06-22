Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Federal Circuit Affirms Ax Of Reusable Bag Design Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (June 22, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision invalidating a retailer's design patent on reusable and foldable shopping bags, agreeing that the disputed invention is obvious and functional.

The three-judge panel's nonprecedential opinion affirms a May 2021 judgment by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez that axed a shopping bag design patent asserted against Golden Eye Media USA Inc. by Evo Lifestyle Products Ltd. — the creator of the popular "Scrub Daddy" sponge and the reusable shopping tote known as "Trolley Bags."

The panel found that Judge Benitez correctly applied a functionality test laid out by the Federal Circuit's 2016...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!