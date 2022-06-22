Hospital Can't Arbitrate Payment Fight After Loss, Union Says

By Emily Brill (June 22, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Service Employees International Union affiliate and an SEIU pension fund asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss a Pittsburgh-area hospital's attempt to push a payment dispute to arbitration after having lost in court, saying the litigation should be thrown out entirely. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania and the SEIU National Industry Pension Fund asked U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan to toss UPMC McKeesport's amended complaint for the same reason she tossed its initial complaint: because the hospital did not show how the union and fund could have violated a collective bargaining agreement by requesting...

