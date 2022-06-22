Baylor Med School Appeals Insurers' COVID-19 Coverage Win

By Ben Zigterman (June 22, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Baylor College of Medicine is appealing a Texas state judge's ruling that a pollution and contamination exclusion prevents coverage for its COVID-19-related losses. The medical school argued Tuesday that the lower court correctly denied summary judgment to insurers over whether there was a "direct physical loss" from COVID-19. However, BCM said the mention of "virus" in the pollution and contamination exclusion from XL Insurance America Inc. and ACE American Insurance Co. is "tucked away" among a list of other items. "Use of the term virus in that exclusion does not unambiguously preclude coverage in this case, a fact reinforced by...

