2nd Circ. Says Argentina Bond Recovery Claims Are Too Late

By Sarah Jarvis (June 23, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has affirmed a lower court's decision finding Bainbridge Fund Ltd.'s suit seeking to recover on bonds the Republic of Argentina defaulted on in 2011 is barred by the statute of limitations, with the panel saying the country is not considered a "person" under New York bond law. Circuit Judge Michael H. Park, writing Wednesday's opinion for the panel, rejected Bainbridge's argument that a 20-year — rather than six-year — statute of limitations applies to its claims against Argentina under a law known as Section 211(a), which allows the longer statute of limitations for certain actions aiming to recover...

