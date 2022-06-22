BlackRock Asks SEC To Rethink Climate Risk Reporting Plan

By Al Barbarino (June 22, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- BlackRock is pushing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to reduce potential liabilities that its recent climate risk-disclosure plan could impose on companies, requesting that the agency strictly require "material" climate-related information in registration filings and that firms be allowed to furnish, not file, data specific to greenhouse gas emissions. In a letter Friday, the investment management behemoth said it stands by the SEC's overarching goal to collect comparable, standardized climate risk-related data from companies. But BlackRock expressed concern that the agency may be asking firms to file information that isn't material, which it said could water down the value of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS