White House To Release Final DACA Rule In August

By Rae Ann Varona (June 22, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced plans to act on numerous immigration-related matters, including issuing a final rule concerning the many young adults who unlawfully entered the U.S. as children and continuing its efforts to undo multiple Trump-era regulations. Here is some of what is included in the administration's regulatory agenda for spring 2022. DACA The White House said it planned to release a final rule in August on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of adults who unlawfully entered the U.S. as children from deportation and provided them with work authorization. The final rule will...

