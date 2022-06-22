8th Circ. Wants Input On HHS Regs In Trans Health Care Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 22, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Catholic groups battling over whether employers and health care providers must cover gender-confirmation surgery to lay out how an expected HHS rule on the Affordable Care Act's prohibitions on discrimination would affect their case. The appeals court issued an order Tuesday pointing to a rule, slated for proposal this month, on how nondiscrimination provisions under Section 1557 of the ACA apply to transgender health care coverage decisions. It noted in the order that district courts in New York and the District of Columbia had frozen suits challenging the trans health care requirements. "The parties are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS