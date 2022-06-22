Firms Say $6M Fee Bid For Schwab Suit Deal Is 'Reasonable'

By Rose Krebs (June 22, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Former TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. stockholders are urging the Delaware Chancery Court to approve a roughly $6 million attorney fee request connected to a proposed $31.5 million settlement to end a suit over the company's merger with The Charles Schwab Corp. In a brief made public Tuesday, attorneys from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, Andrews & Springer LLC, Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC and Kaskela Law LLC, who represent investor plaintiff Brett Hawkes and the proposed stockholder class, asserted the fee bid is warranted given the benefit that would be achieved for the shareholder class, the complexity of the case and...

