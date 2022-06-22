Zurich Wants Out Of Workers' Asbestos Liability Suit

By Hope Patti (June 22, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A suit brought by a group of workers suffering from the effects of asbestos exposure should be dismissed, Zurich American Insurance Co. told a Montana federal court, saying the workers' allegations failed to make it "reasonably clear" that coverage is warranted. The former workers at W.R. Grace & Co. have not alleged any facts establishing the insurer's liability, which is necessary when asserting a violation of Montana Insurance Code for unfair claim settlement practices and attempting to obtain advance payment on insurance claims, the insurer said. "That alone is fatal to plaintiffs' entire lawsuit — which is also legally premature and...

