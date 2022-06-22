Calif. Pot Co. Nabs Atty Fees In License Fight With LA Suburb

By Katryna Perera (June 22, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company From the Earth LLC won its request seeking nearly $60,000 in attorney fees from a Los Angeles suburb that had spent years trying to nix a lawsuit the company filed over a purported kickback scheme tied to the issuance of cannabis licenses. California state Judge Michael P. Linfield issued an order Tuesday awarding $59,074 in attorney fees and costs to Urtnowski & Associates PC for the firm's work representing From the Earth against defendant Commerce, California. In May, From The Earth argued it was owed the fees after defeating Commerce's attempt to dismiss the case under a state statute...

