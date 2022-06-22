Wash. Pot Regulator Had Power To Pull License Application

By Sam Reisman (June 22, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Washington state's cannabis regulator was within its authority to cancel a would-be marijuana retailer's license application, a state appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The Washington State Court of Appeals said in a unanimous, unpublished decision that the state's Liquor and Cannabis Board had statutory authority to withdraw pending applications for cannabis retailers, including one from plaintiff Vision Research Group LLC. "The [Liquor and Cannabis Board] cancelled all pending applications, apparently without consideration or discrimination," the court found. "Under these facts, WSLCB correctly exercised its broad authority to withdraw VRG's application." The decision rolls back a lower court's decision overturning the Liquor and Cannabis Board's...

