Ga. Justices Hint Initialed Page Not Enough For Arbitration

By Kelcey Caulder (June 22, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices signaled during oral argument Wednesday that initialing every page of a contract doesn't meet statutory requirements that employees explicitly agree to arbitration, in a dispute between a neurosurgeon and his former clinic. The judges indicated they're skeptical of arguments made by Georgia Brain & Spine Center PC that former clinic physician Viren Vasudeva could be required to arbitrate a payment dispute. The clinic is arguing that because Vasudeva initialed each page of his employment agreement, including a page with an arbitration clause, he can be compelled to arbitrate under the Georgia Arbitration Code. Chief Justice David E....

