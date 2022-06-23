NCAI Backs Pick To Lead Administration For Native Americans

By Caleb Symons (June 23, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest Native organization has lauded the recent nomination of Patrice H. Kunesh to serve as a top tribal liaison at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, calling her a "nationally recognized attorney, thought leader, and policy advocate." If confirmed, Kunesh — whom President Joe Biden tapped Wednesday to be commissioner of HHS' Administration for Native Americans — would oversee federal efforts to improve tribal self-sufficiency, including via Native language preservation and economic and social growth. The National Congress of American Indians cheered her nomination Wednesday, saying Kunesh is "well known for influencing and inspiring cross-sector leaders to...

