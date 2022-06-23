Judge Hints Wawa Virus Case Fate Lies In NJ Appeals Rulings

By Hayley Fowler (June 23, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The future of Wawa Inc.'s amended complaint seeking coverage for coronavirus-related losses rests largely on recent state appellate rulings favoring insurers after a New Jersey state judge questioned Thursday why those victories for the opposition shouldn't dismantle its case. A New Jersey judge said Thursday that he needed more time to decide whether Wawa's COVID-19 coverage suit could move forward after the state's Appellate Division sided with insurers in two pandemic-related suits this week. (iStock.com/Joni Hanebutt) During an oral argument held via Zoom, Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky asked Wawa why he should not dismiss its amended suit in light...

