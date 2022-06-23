Ugg Maker Sues Tommy Hilfiger In Fluffy Footwear Fight

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 23, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Tommy Hilfiger Retail LLC was sued Wednesday by the maker of Ugg boots claiming the preppy American brand is infringing upon its "Fluff Yeah" fluffy slipper trademark and patent. The suit from Deckers Outdoor Corp., which designs and markets Ugg, Teva, and other footwear products, claims Tommy Hilfiger introduced a similar slipper "in an effort to exploit Deckers' goodwill and the reputation" of its Fluff Yeah Slide. The accused products are sold under the name Tommy Hilfiger "Laydown." Deckers has not granted Tommy Hilfiger or its parent company, PVH Corp., a license or permission to use its trademarks, trade dresses or...

