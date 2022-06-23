The Term: A Constitutional Right To Public Carry

Law360 (June 23, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- States that require applicants to show a heightened need to obtain a license to carry firearms are violating the Constitution, the U.S. Supreme Court said in a blockbuster gun rights decision expanding the Second Amendment to outside the home. Law360's The Term discusses the ruling and other high court action on this week's episode. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This week, the hosts break...

