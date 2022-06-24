Euclid Law Hires Antitrust Pro To Head Brussels Office

By Ashish Sareen (June 24, 2022, 12:20 PM BST) -- Euclid Law Ltd. has hired Andrea Zulli as a partner from Covington & Burling LLP to lead its Brussels office as the competition boutique looks to increase its visibility in the market after Brexit. Founding partner Oliver Bretz told Law360 that Zulli's arrival at Euclid Law — he will start on July 1 — will beef up the firm's presence in Brussels as it aims to increase its share of work from clients and position itself to better advise on EU competition law. "You have to go back to Brexit," Bretz said. "If you're going to do Brussels, you have to do...

