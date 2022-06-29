Reed Smith Hires Structured Finance Atty From BCLP

By Ashish Sareen (June 29, 2022, 1:00 PM BST) -- Reed Smith LLP is hiring the former head of the derivatives practice at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP for its team in London in a move to strengthen its capabilities in advising the financial sector. Tariq Zafar Rasheed, who is set to join the firm later this year after more than a decade at BCLP, has experience in advising investment banks, funds and companies on securitized and over-the-counter derivatives transactions. Panos Katsambas — co-lead of Reed Smith's financial industry group — said the firm has been looking to add to its existing practice in structured finance and derivatives for some time. ...

