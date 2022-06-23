Ryanair Loses EU COVID State Aid Airline Challenge

By Joel Poultney (June 23, 2022, 5:36 PM BST) -- The European Commission didn't violate state aid rules when it cleared Finnish state funding for the country's main airline during the first COVID-19 lockdown, despite not conducting a formal investigation, a European court has ruled, rejecting a challenge from Ryanair. The European Union's General Court dismissed the budget airline's appeal Wednesday that had argued the commission acted unlawfully when approving the Nordic country's state aid measure designed to keep Finnair PLC solvent early in the pandemic. Ryanair, which has frequently challenged state aid in the airline industry in the past, said the EU's executive arm shouldn't have approved the measure, adding...

