Ex-Airbus Exec Told SFO He Was Unaware Of Saudi Bribes

By Richard Crump (June 23, 2022, 4:33 PM BST) -- A former executive at an Airbus subsidiary on trial for allegedly bribing senior Saudi Arabian military officials told investigators he was unaware of any corrupt payments, according to a transcript read out by a prosecutor out on Thursday. Jeffrey Cook, former managing director of GPT Special Project Management — an Airbus unit at the time — is accused by the Serious Fraud Office of funneling secret payments to Saudi Arabian National Guard officials and members of the country's royal family, according to the transcript. But he told investigators in 2014 that he did not know about any bribes, the transcript says....

